Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Chana L's avatar
Chana L
4h

As a Jew I am as horrified by Kristoff's account as I was by the October 7th atrocities, but I have zero faith the Israeli government will hold those responsible to account, regardless of the findings of an investigation.

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Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
3h

Will you acknowledge that your NYT propaganda outlet was aiming to preempt a detailed 2.5 year investigation of systemic rape and torture by your Hamas Pals with a poorly vetted op-ed? https://substack.com/@henmazzig/note/c-258028217

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