Nick Kristof's years as a reporter, foreign correspondent, bureau chief and columnist at The New York Times have not come without lessons learned and significant challenges. J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami sat down with Nick to discuss how he applies the takeaways documented in his new autobiography, "Chasing Hope: A Reporter's Life," to the current war roiling Israel and Gaza as well as the glimmers of inspiration and the important voices Nick is always searching for on the ground.
Nick Kristof On Gaza, Journalism And His New Memoir
Nick Kristof's years as a reporter, foreign corre…
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Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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