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Nick Kristof On Gaza, Journalism And His New Memoir
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Nick Kristof On Gaza, Journalism And His New Memoir

Nick Kristof's years as a reporter, foreign corre…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Nick Kristof's years as a reporter, foreign correspondent, bureau chief and columnist at The New York Times have not come without lessons learned and significant challenges. J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami sat down with Nick to discuss how he applies the takeaways documented in his new autobiography, "Chasing Hope: A Reporter's Life," to the current war roiling Israel and Gaza as well as the glimmers of inspiration and the important voices Nick is always searching for on the ground.

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