Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nick Kristof has just returned from Israel and the West Bank, penning a series of blistering New York Times columns on the brutal impact of war on civilians, the failures of Israeli, Palestinian and American leaders, and the moral depravity of allowing this situation to continue. Hejoined J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami to discuss his take on where we find ourselves now, the disastrous dynamic that’s taken hold between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, and what we can collectively do about it.
Nick Kristof on Covering Today's Atrocities
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nick Kristof ha…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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