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Nick Kristof on Covering Today's Atrocities
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Nick Kristof on Covering Today's Atrocities

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nick Kristof ha…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nick Kristof has just returned from Israel and the West Bank, penning a series of blistering New York Times columns on the brutal impact of war on civilians, the failures of Israeli, Palestinian and American leaders, and the moral depravity of allowing this situation to continue. Hejoined J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami to discuss his take on where we find ourselves now, the disastrous dynamic that’s taken hold between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, and what we can collectively do about it.

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