Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Sam Viavant's avatar
Sam Viavant
4h

So the new demand is 'disarm yourselves so you're completely helpless before we do anything, and then we pinky-promise not to ethnically cleanse you.'

Why would ANYONE accept that?

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S D Starke's avatar
S D Starke
1h

The agreement has to be fair to both sides. What Netanyahu is demanding is so unfair that Hamas will never agree with it. But as Peter Beinart pointed out months ago, it was never about Hamas or Israel would have released Marwan Barghouti and let the people of Gaza choose him instead - as it's known that they would. The Palestinians themselves would get rid of Hamas if they had this alternative: a Palestinian Authority with Barghouti waiting in the wings to take over from elderly Abbas.

Hamas is actually very useful to Netanyahu. That's why he encouraged it in the first place. The October 7 attack was a windfall to him because it gave him an excuse to destroy Gaza.

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