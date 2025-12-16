Word on the Street

3h

The bloodiest terrorist attack on diaspora Jews since he Holocaust, and you have absolutely nothing to say on the topic. No comment about how progressives in government, government funded public media and academic institutions created the ground for anti-Jewish terrorism with repeated blood libel accusations of “genocide” and “famine”. No comment on how law enforcement in progressive cities protects the ‘right’ of Free Palestine cult members to terrorize Jewish events, places of worship, businesses, homes and schools.

Instead, you skip right past the Sydney massacre and reach for your tired boogeyman “Netanyahu”. Are you trying to distract people from how you participate in the same ‘progressive’ antisemitic propaganda ecosystem by platforming “Jews for the genocide of Israeli Jews” Peter Beinart? We see you.

