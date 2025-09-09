Word on the Street

A couple of problems with this analysis.

Even if these Euro nations make it clear Abbas is the leader of the Palestinian state they are recognizing (even though he doesn't have the support of his own people) it's transparently obvious they are only doing it NOW because of the genocide carried out by Palestine on 10/7 and the war started by the Gazan leadership. Humans respond to incentives, and what these nations (and Ilan) are doing is telling the Palestinian people that genocide, wars, and sacrificing their own peoples lives in the tens of thousands will ultimately get them what they want. That's why it's a bad thing which should be opposed by everyone.

As for this "propping up Hamas" narrative, I'm sure J Street would have been much happier if Netanyahu had cut off all financial aid, thus keeping Gaza impoverished? Damned if you do, damned if you don't.

