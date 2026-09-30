Netanyahu vs. the World

This week on Word on the Street Live, we dug into Netanyahu’s latest fights – with world leaders, with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and increasingly with American Jews – and what they tell us about the road ahead.

At the UN, Netanyahu used the global stage for a speech that sounded more fit for a campaign event at home than something made for diplomats in the room. And we talked about the sad irony that every time Netanyahu comes to the US, he seems to deepen the political and communal rifts here – even as he insists that Americans have no place weighing in on Israel’s future.

Shifting then to Israeli elections, the latest polling still gives Netanyahu a real path back to power. The numbers also point to a pretty complicated picture for folks in the J Street world who care deeply about both Israelis and Palestinians, as even an anti-Netanyahu government could have a large right-wing bloc in the Knesset.

Meanwhile, something important is shifting in Washington. We talked about the Senate vote to investigate human rights abuses in the West Bank, and some potentially groundbreaking legislation in both the House and Senate that would put consequences on settlement construction.

Tune in to hear the rest because we sure covered a lot of ground.

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