Trucks deliver aid in Gaza (Shutterstock)

In response to reports of widespread starvation in Gaza, the Israeli government and its allies have promulgated several myths regarding the extent of and responsibility for starvation in Gaza. In this piece, we pick apart each of these claims, showing that widespread starvation was entirely foreseeable, and that flooding Gaza with humanitarian aid would alleviate the starvation, end the killing at GHF distribution sites and end the looting and reselling of aid.

Myth #1: “There is no starvation happening in Gaza.”

Fact: The IPC, WHO, and UNICEF have all documented widespread hunger in Gaza

The IPC described conditions in Gaza as the “worst-case scenario of famine,” with 30% of children are suffering from acute malnutrition, 24% of households experiencing very severe hunger, and wheat flour prices up 1,400–5,600% compared to late February.

In July alone, the WHO identified nearly 12,000 children under the age of five as acutely malnourished.

UNICEF found that one in three people in Gaza has gone days without eating.

Myth #2: You cannot trust starvation figures from the IPC, WHO, UNICEF, or any other NGO. They are anti-Israel and use Hamas sources.

Fact: The official numbers, as reported by Israel and the GHF, show that for at least five months, the quantity of food aid allowed to enter Gaza was simply well below the minimum required to sustain Gaza’s population:

No food aid was allowed to enter Gaza for all of March, April, and most of May.

From May 19 to August 5, the GHF reports that it distributed 108 million meals, averaging 1,750 calories each. This is only 1,100 calories per person per day, so the GHF only distributed half the WHO/WFP’s minimum survival requirement of 2,100 calories per person per day.

The Israeli government’s own figures show that in June and July, only 60% of the minimum quantity of food aid required for subsistence entered Gaza, after almost three months in which no aid entered.

Bottom line: The GHF and Israel kept food aid far below survival levels.

Myth #3: “The starvation in Gaza is caused by Hamas stealing UN-delivered aid and reselling it for a profit.”

Fact: USAID, the IDF, and aid groups report no evidence that Hamas systematically steals UN aid and resells it on the black market. Aid theft is largely done by armed gangs, and flooding Gaza with aid would halt the looting and reselling.

Two senior Israeli military officials and USAID both confirmed that there is no evidence that Hamas systematically stole UN aid. The IDF did not dispute the assessment that there is no evidence that Hamas regularly stole UN aid. The UN, which has provided the majority of aid in Gaza, manages its own supply chain and directly handles distribution inside Gaza, so it is less vulnerable to Hamas interference. The same senior officials stated that Hamas did steal aid from some smaller organizations that are not able to oversee distribution. However, theft from other organizations does not justify or explain Israel's blocking of UN aid from being distributed in the Strip.

According to Jonathan Whittall, the head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territories, most aid theft has been carried out by criminal gangs, who operate in areas no longer policed by Hamas, and resell stolen goods on the black market.

During the early-2025 ceasefire, Israel surged aid, and 600 trucks a day entered the Strip. During that time, there was no aid theft by gangs or Hamas, no looting by hungry civilians, and black market food prices were 1,400–5,600% lower than they are today.

Bottom Line: There is no evidence of Hamas stealing UN aid, and aid theft and resale by criminal gangs only proliferate when there are severe Israeli restrictions on aid. If we flood Gaza with aid, the resale prices will plummet and incentives to loot will disappear.

Myth #4: “ The UN is at fault for the starvation in Gaza – look at the pallets of aid awaiting collection on the Gaza side of the border.”

Fact: The UN’s delivery capacity has been limited by IDF refusal to approve aid delivery and ensure safe routes.

More than half of the UN’s movement requests in May, June and July were denied by the IDF

The UN cannot safely deliver aid in the current conditions, as there is no security force protecting its trucks from looting by hungry civilians or armed gangs, and many roads are badly damaged. Now that the Hamas-run police force is no longer operational, it is entirely the IDF’s responsibility to ensure that these aid trucks are safe, and not the UN’s. Between May 19 and August 6, only 12% of the UN’s aid trucks reached their destinations. The rest were intercepted peacefully by hungry people or armed gangs.



Bottom Line: Whereas the IDF provides safe routes to the GHF, to its own troops and even cooperated successfully with the UN and other aid groups earlier in the war, it has failed to facilitate the UN’s safe operations since March of this year. If the IDF is failing to secure and authorize the delivery of UN trucks, that is its own doing – not the UN’s.



Myth #5: “The GHF is a good replacement for UN-delivered aid.”

Fact: The GHF’s limited number of distribution sites, the insufficient amount of aid provided, and the chaotic, militarized, and deadly distribution process have resulted in utter failure, with over 1,000 Palestinians killed in the vicinity of GHF sites, and widespread starvation in Gaza.

With only four operating hubs, many civilians travel over three miles to retrieve 40-pound packages, which often get stolen on their way home.

GHF pickup does not require any identification, so resellers can return several times a week. This means that the GHF system fails to prevent black market resale.

The unregulated distribution process – allowing thousands to flood the hubs at once – has resulted in a survival of the fittest competition that effectively excludes the most vulnerable.

The militarization of the distribution sites, with Israeli soldiers even using machine guns, grenade launchers, and mortars towards civilian crowds, has resulted in the death of over 1,000 aid seekers.

Bottom line: The GHF has not only failed its core mission of providing a sufficient amount of aid to Gaza’s civilian population, but also created deadly conditions in its distribution sites. This resulted in Palestinians having to choose between starving to death by staying home or risking being shot or trampled at a GHF site.

Larry Garber is a Policy Fellow at the J Street Policy Center and a former senior official at the US Agency for International Development (USAID). From 1999-2004, he headed USAID's West Bank-Gaza mission.