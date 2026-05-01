Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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MTG Says Trump Made "SECRET PLAN" with Netanyahu — Plus: Jeremy Ben-Ami Joins Endless Urgency

A recording from Jeremy Ben-Ami and Mike Nellis's live video
Jeremy Ben-Ami and Mike Nellis
May 01, 2026

Thank you Daniel D Woodard, M Hope, Kris O, Andrea Brecker, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mike Nellis! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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