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MTG Says Trump Made "SECRET PLAN" with Netanyahu — Plus: Jeremy Ben-Ami Joins Endless Urgency
A recording from Jeremy Ben-Ami and Mike Nellis's live video
May 01, 2026
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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