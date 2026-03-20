Ilan Goldenberg joins THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali for an urgent conversation about Iran, centered on Goldenberg’s recent piece in Zeteo laying out a worst-case scenario based on his experience war-gaming Iran policy during the Obama years. They walk through key warning signs and what dangerous escalations could look like.
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Meet The Obama Official Who War-Gamed Iran and Now Has Warnings For The Trump Administration
A recording from Ilan Goldenberg and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Mar 20, 2026
Read Ilan’s piece in Zeteo:
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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