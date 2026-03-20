Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Meet The Obama Official Who War-Gamed Iran and Now Has Warnings For The Trump Administration

A recording from Ilan Goldenberg and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Ilan Goldenberg and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Mar 20, 2026

Ilan Goldenberg joins THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali for an urgent conversation about Iran, centered on Goldenberg’s recent piece in Zeteo laying out a worst-case scenario based on his experience war-gaming Iran policy during the Obama years. They walk through key warning signs and what dangerous escalations could look like.

Read Ilan’s piece in Zeteo:

Zeteo
I Wargamed Iran for Obama. This Is the Worst-Case Scenario
Earlier this week, Donald Trump was asked whether he was surprised that no one briefed him in advance that Iran might respond to an American attack by targeting Gulf countries. His response? “Nobody. Nobody. No no no…
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2 days ago · 496 likes · 34 comments · Ilan Goldenberg
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