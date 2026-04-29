Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Old CP's avatar
Old CP
16h

The sad truth is that Israelis reject this new-and-improved J-Street vision for Israel.

The sadder truth is that American supporters of Israel continue to blind themselves to that fact.

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Linda Braun's avatar
Linda Braun
8h

There are monsters and victims on both sides. I get that there is much to criticize! AND, I am saddened that so many who have left comments on this post are more interested in skewering the work that J Street is trying to do to support a realistic and just solution than providing alternatives that are both truly realistic and fair to Jews and Palestinians.

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