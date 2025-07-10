Live with Brad Lander and Trump-Bibi Analysis

This week, we had a great discussion with Comptroller Brad Lander on the polarizing Israel-Palestine politics that took center stage in the NYC mayoral primary.



Lander spoke of the balance between being a progressive Democrat and a liberal Zionist, of his decision to endorse now Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani and what it takes to build a broad (and winning) coalition of Jews, Muslims, progressives and beyond.

Before Brad joined us halfway through,

and I talked about events in our own backyard: Netanyahu is about to leave town after meetings with President Trump, with no real promise for a ceasefire/hostage deal or commitment to work toward diplomacy with Iran.

We hope you enjoy, and we’ll see you again next Wednesday at 4pm Eastern / 1pm Pacific.