Live from Chicago and against the backdrop of the Democratic National Convention, join J Street and the Forward for a conversation diving deep into the challenges facing Democrats amid the Israel-Hamas war. J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami moderated a discussion featuring pollster and American Jewish public opinion expert Jim Gerstein and the Forward’s editor-in-chief Jodi Rudoren. Together, our panelists examined the impact of the conflict – and the Biden Administration's handling of it – on the political landscape. We’ll discuss how Democratic candidates are balancing competing pressures in the party, and why the path toward peace relies on defeating Donald Trump and electing pro-Israel, pro-peace, diplomacy-first leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris.
"Live From The DNC" | Presented by The Forward and J Street
Live from Chicago and against the backdrop of the…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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