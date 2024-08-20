Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
"Live From The DNC" | Presented by The Forward and J Street
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"Live From The DNC" | Presented by The Forward and J Street

Live from Chicago and against the backdrop of the…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Live from Chicago and against the backdrop of the Democratic National Convention, join J Street and the Forward for a conversation diving deep into the challenges facing Democrats amid the Israel-Hamas war. J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami moderated a discussion featuring pollster and American Jewish public opinion expert Jim Gerstein and the Forward’s editor-in-chief Jodi Rudoren. Together, our panelists examined the impact of the conflict – and the Biden Administration's handling of it – on the political landscape. We’ll discuss how Democratic candidates are balancing competing pressures in the party, and why the path toward peace relies on defeating Donald Trump and electing pro-Israel, pro-peace, diplomacy-first leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris.

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