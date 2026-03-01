Thank you Jacque Reid, Louisa Kasdon, EG, HEATHER BOOTH, Kathleine Cole, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Live from Convention: Sunday Update on Iran with Experts Frank Lowenstein and Jen Gavito
The latest as of Monday morning, March 1
Mar 01, 2026
Podcasts
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
Authors
Recent Posts