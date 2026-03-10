Word on the Street

Live from Convention: Israel and the West Bank After October 7

Inside Israeli public opinion with Amir Tibon and West Bank realities with Yehuda Shaul
Nadav Tamir
Mar 10, 2026

Amir Tibon offered a snapshot of Israeli society, showing how the war, hostage crisis, and far-right influence shape public mood and political calculations. Yehuda Shaul brought ground-level insight from the West Bank, highlighting how the horror of settler terror and the far-right’s push toward total annexation. Together, they painted a picture of a society and region under pressure, with critical decisions ahead for both Israeli democracy and Palestinian livelihoods.

