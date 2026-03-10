Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Live from Convention: How to Fight Antisemitism – And How Not To

Experts on antisemitism and how to fight it strategically
Ilan Goldenberg
Mar 10, 2026

Stacy Burdett and Emily Tamkin unpacked the post-October 7 surge in antisemitism, the tension on campuses, and the weaponization of Jewish fear to attack democracy. They explored the challenges of balancing Jewish safety with broader civil rights advocacy and how definitions of antisemitism can both help and hurt the cause of fighting it.

Get more from Jeremy Ben-Ami in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture