Stacy Burdett and Emily Tamkin unpacked the post-October 7 surge in antisemitism, the tension on campuses, and the weaponization of Jewish fear to attack democracy. They explored the challenges of balancing Jewish safety with broader civil rights advocacy and how definitions of antisemitism can both help and hurt the cause of fighting it.
Live from Convention: How to Fight Antisemitism – And How Not To
Experts on antisemitism and how to fight it strategically
Mar 10, 2026
