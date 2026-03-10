Shir Nosatzki shared how her efforts toward Jewish-Arab solidarity can and must pivot into political change, aiming for a liberal-democratic coalition that addresses both occupation and democracy. Tania Hary explained the humanitarian realities in Gaza, showing how movement restrictions, aid limitations, and systemic chokepoints affect civilian life and recovery. Both conversations highlighted the intersection of moral courage and practical advocacy in shaping a more just future for Israelis and Palestinians alike.
Live from Convention: Building Bridges, Protecting Humanity
Shir Nosatzki on Jewish-Arab political cooperation and Tania Hary on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Mar 10, 2026
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
