Live from Convention: Bridging Our Black and Jewish Communities

At J Street’s National Convention, Rev. Malcolm Byrd and Amy Spitalnick explored the complex history of Black-Jewish relations – from the Civil Rights Movement to today’s tensions around movements like Black Lives Matter, Palestinian rights, and rising extremism. Our plenary session on the topic was a highlight of the recent J Street National Convention.

These two leaders – and their organizations, the National Action Network and the Jewish Council on Public Affairs – are showing how meaningful allyship can fight hate and build a future rooted in solidarity.