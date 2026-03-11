Word on the Street

Live from Convention: Bridging Our Black and Jewish Communities

Conversations on our historical relationship and building solidarity today
Jeremy Ben-Ami
Mar 11, 2026

At J Street’s National Convention, Rev. Malcolm Byrd and Amy Spitalnick explored the complex history of Black-Jewish relations – from the Civil Rights Movement to today’s tensions around movements like Black Lives Matter, Palestinian rights, and rising extremism. Our plenary session on the topic was a highlight of the recent J Street National Convention.

These two leaders – and their organizations, the National Action Network and the Jewish Council on Public Affairs – are showing how meaningful allyship can fight hate and build a future rooted in solidarity.

