Lior Amihai and Amy Cohen gave an unflinching look at how West Bank and East Jerusalem policies – settlement expansion, evictions, and stripped Palestinian planning powers – are reshaping lives and threatening Israeli democracy. Their work makes clear the stakes for both Palestinian families and the next generation of Israelis. Through Peace Now and Ir Amim, they are pushing back with courage and relentless advocacy for a more just future.
Live from Convention: Bearing Witness to the Occupation and Pushing Back
Brave advocates on how occupation is hurting Palestinians – and Israeli democracy
Mar 11, 2026
Podcasts
