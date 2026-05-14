[Originally published on Substack on May 13, 2026] Israeli leader Colette Avital on fighting for a moral future
LISTEN: Protesting for Israel’s Soul
[Originally published on Substack on May 13, 2026…
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Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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