Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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LISTEN: Protesting for Israel’s Soul
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LISTEN: Protesting for Israel’s Soul

[Originally published on Substack on May 13, 2026…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

[Originally published on Substack on May 13, 2026] Israeli leader Colette Avital on fighting for a moral future

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