Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
Life in the Occupied West Bank
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Life in the Occupied West Bank

Olive trees uprooted, farmland turned into wastel…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Olive trees uprooted, farmland turned into wasteland. Water lines cut and tanks punctured, leaving families without drinking water. Homes torched in the dead of night, families terrorized by violent settlers ransacking their communities. And the perpetrators walk free. These are the scenes across Area C of the occupied West Bank, in Palestinian villages like Umm al-Khair in Masafer Yatta. We heard directly from Eid Hathaleen, a non-violent activist from Umm al-Khair whose cousin was murdered by a violent settler in July, and Yehuda Shaul, a former IDF soldier and leading Israeli anti-occupation policy expert.

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