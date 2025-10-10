Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
Life and Death in Gaza Since October 7
0:00
-1:01:38

Life and Death in Gaza Since October 7

J Street Chief of Staff Adina Vogel-Ayalon spoke …
Jeremy Ben-Ami

J Street Chief of Staff Adina Vogel-Ayalon spoke with Kareem Alsalqawi, a doctor working in Gaza’s hospitals, Angela Mattar, a coexistence activist, and Khalil Sayegh, a Gaza-born policy expert to reflect on the ongoing struggle for survival, justice and dignity in Gaza.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture