Jewish Denominational Heads Speak Side-by-Side

Seeing the heads of three major Jewish denominational movements – Rabbis Deborah Waxman, Rick Jacobs and Jacob Blumenthal – share a stage is always a special moment in American Jewish life. The conversation with them moved from the ‘sofa complex’ – questioning our right to critique Israeli policy from the safety of our homes – to rising antisemitism, to our Jewish commitments to democracy.

They reflected candidly on the shift in Israeli-diaspora relations since October 7 and how we as a community should approach each other.

Despite the weight of these challenges, they found inspiration in both the US Jewish community and American democracy, framing these as moments to celebrate resilience and reflection.