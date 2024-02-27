In February, J Street called on the Biden Administration to chart a clear, peaceful course to the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state as the centerpiece of a comprehensive regional diplomatic peace initiative. Now is the time to talk about it. Moderated by J Street VP and Chief of Staff Adina-Vogel Ayalon, this panel discussion will feature Policy Director Dr. Debra Shushan, former Israeli diplomat and J Street Israel Executive Director Nadav Tamir and Director-General of the Palestinian Peace Coalition-Geneva Initiative Nidal Foqaha.
J Street’s Statehood Proposal: What You Need to Know
In February, J Street called on the Biden Adminis…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes