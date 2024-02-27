Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
J Street’s Statehood Proposal: What You Need to Know
0:00
-1:01:17

J Street’s Statehood Proposal: What You Need to Know

In February, J Street called on the Biden Adminis…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

In February, J Street called on the Biden Administration to chart a clear, peaceful course to the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state as the centerpiece of a comprehensive regional diplomatic peace initiative. Now is the time to talk about it. Moderated by J Street VP and Chief of Staff Adina-Vogel Ayalon, this panel discussion will feature Policy Director Dr. Debra Shushan, former Israeli diplomat and J Street Israel Executive Director Nadav Tamir and Director-General of the Palestinian Peace Coalition-Geneva Initiative Nidal Foqaha.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture