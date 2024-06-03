Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
J Street Town Hall - June 2024
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J Street Town Hall - June 2024

J Street senior staff answered your questions abo…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

J Street senior staff answered your questions about our work and priorities in this moment. We also shared our plan to engage with President Biden's ceasefire proposal and our candid analysis of the situation on the ground and in Washington Learn more and get involved at http://jstreet.org

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