J Street Town Hall - June 2024

J Street senior staff answered your questions about our work and priorities in this moment. We also shared our plan to engage with President Biden's ceasefire proposal and our candid analysis of the situation on the ground and in Washington Learn more and get involved at http://jstreet.org
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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