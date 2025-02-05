Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Batya Lee's avatar
Batya Lee
Feb 5

It’s good you responded so quickly to Trump’s illegal and phenomenally stupid assertions from the WH today. He just put targets on the backs of every American soldier in the Middle East and probably the world. It made Jews all over the world less safe too, because people will believe the lie that Jews are controlling the levers of power in the US.

I can only guess at the level of rage and indignation that Israelis will feel about the idea that somehow the US might take over Gaza.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Friedman's avatar
Daniel Friedman
Feb 5

Agree.

Thank you Jeremy for your immediate, clear, unequivocal declaration

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J Street
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture