Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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J Street Policy Center: The Latest Between Israel and Iran
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J Street Policy Center: The Latest Between Israel and Iran

The fighting between Israel and Iran is intensify…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

The fighting between Israel and Iran is intensifying. Casualties on both sides are mounting. With residents of Tehran fleeing the capital and Israelis rushing into bomb shelters, the conflict is already taking an enormous toll on civilians with no end in sight. To assess everything at stake, we held a J Street Policy Center briefing featuring Iran experts Ali Vaez and Sima Shine, moderated by J Street’s Chief Policy Officer Ilan Goldenberg. Note: Sima was calling in while in transit to be closer to a bomb shelter in Israel. As such, her audio cuts out from time to time.

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