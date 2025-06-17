The fighting between Israel and Iran is intensifying. Casualties on both sides are mounting. With residents of Tehran fleeing the capital and Israelis rushing into bomb shelters, the conflict is already taking an enormous toll on civilians with no end in sight. To assess everything at stake, we held a J Street Policy Center briefing featuring Iran experts Ali Vaez and Sima Shine, moderated by J Street’s Chief Policy Officer Ilan Goldenberg. Note: Sima was calling in while in transit to be closer to a bomb shelter in Israel. As such, her audio cuts out from time to time.
J Street Policy Center: The Latest Between Israel and Iran
The fighting between Israel and Iran is intensify…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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