Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Sam Viavant's avatar
Sam Viavant
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First--the fact there's uncertainty at all is damning.

Eisenkot could govern instantly if he'd just--gasp!--work with Arab parties. The fact that doing this is controversial is sick. Imagine if the US Democrats could send Trump packing in a heartbeat, if they'd just coalition with a Black-led political party, but they were having to soul-search over whether to do it. Imagine if they were seriously contemplating whether coalitioning with a Black-led political party would be worse than having a 'unity' government with Trump.

Second--no-one who honesty faces what Israel is should be surprised. Except for the Arab parties, no force in Israeli politics is really against what Israel is doing to the Palestinians. Yes, some liberals in Tel-Aviv find settlers repulsive, yes, there's a bit of hand-wringing in some circles, yes, there's some brave Israeli dissidents who actually are speaking out--but they're a small minority. To the extent Palestinians were an election issue at all, the competition between Netanyatu and Eisenkot was in who could be more cruel:

https://www.972mag.com/eisenkot-netanyahu-election-failed-strategy/

Israelis support, or at least they don't oppose, what Netanyahu is doing in Gaza. Israelis support, or at least they don't oppose, what Netanyahu is doing in the West Bank. Israelis support, or at least they don't oppose, what Netanyahu is doing in East Jerusalem. There was no real force saying 'What we're doing is monstrous, we need to stop.'

Israel simply won't stop ethnically cleansing the West Bank and murdering Gaza unless the world imposes real sanctions, not just on the settlements, but on Israel itself. Israel won't stop without sanctions because Israeli voters support what Netanyahu is doing to the Palestinians.

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