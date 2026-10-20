Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Morgan Guyton's avatar
Morgan Guyton
7d

This is pretty silly. How are you going to get 500,000 heavily armed settlers out of the West Bank? The only way forward is a single state with equal rights for all inhabitants. The Palestinians have more to fear from Israeli terrorism than Israel has to fear from whatever remains of Hamas. Giving everyone equal citizenship is the best choice for security for all. Until Israeli apartheid is ended, Israelis will not be safe anywhere they go.

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Perla Lovejoy's avatar
Perla Lovejoy
7d

He let it happen so people would be so overwhelmed and grieving to he could do what he and his government wanted to do. Trump and Bibi, good friends. They are all the same. Hope the young will make the change we want to see in the world. Am Yisrael Chai.

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