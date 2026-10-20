As has been widely reported, Benjamin Netanyahu ignored dire intelligence warnings ahead of October 7. He also pressed ahead with his attempted judicial overhaul despite warnings that it was undermining military readiness, and oversaw the failed policy of allowing millions of Qatari dollars to “buy quiet” from Hamas. But focusing on October 7 solely as a series of security failures risks missing the deeper strategic lesson from the attack.

The more important lesson Israelis must take is that Netanyahu’s decades-long strategy of deepening Israel’s control over Palestinian territory while preventing Palestinian statehood did not deliver the security he promised it would. Netanyahu failed to recognize that spurning Palestinian moderates willing to cooperate with Israel did not simply suspend the conflict in place. It systematically weakened those moderates and strengthened those who argued that only violence could deliver results – above all, Hamas.

When Netanyahu first took office in June 1996, Hamas was politically marginal and commanded little public support. Yasser Arafat and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), who had just signed the Oslo Accords with Israel and committed to a diplomatic path toward Palestinian statehood alongside Israel, were by far the dominant force in Palestinian politics.

By the eve of October 7, Netanyahu had overseen a dramatic reversal: Hamas had become the dominant political and military force in Palestinian society. Hamas bears principal responsibility for October 7 and itself played a major role in derailing the peace process. But rather than exonerating Netanyahu, the group’s rise is precisely what demonstrates the failure of his approach.

Security Without Peace

In 1993, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin identified Hamas’ potential rise alongside an increasingly powerful – and potentially nuclear – Iran as a profound strategic threat to Israel. Hamas, he believed, was fanatical, opposed to compromise, and gaining ground in Palestinian society. If it came to dominate Palestinian politics, he feared this would lock Israelis and Palestinians into permanent conflict. He concluded that the best way to stop Hamas’ rise was to reach an agreement with the pragmatic, secular-nationalist PLO while it still dominated Palestinian politics – and demonstrate that Arafat’s cooperation with Israel could deliver more than Hamas’ violence.

When Netanyahu first took office in 1996, Rabin’s strategy was working. After Rabin and Arafat signed the Oslo Accords, allowing the Palestinians to govern themselves in most of Gaza and in major Palestinian population centers in the West Bank, support for Hamas halved from 13 percent in 1993 to just 5.8 percent in 1996. Hamas remained capable of devastating attacks – including four suicide bombings in nine days in February and March 1996 – but it was politically marginal. Arafat won an election with 88.2 percent of the vote that year, while 81 percent of Palestinians supported the peace process.

Israeli society, too, remained supportive of the peace process, even as it simmered with fear and skepticism due to Hamas’ attacks. Netanyahu sought to balance the two sentiments by campaigning with a slogan of “peace with security.” He promised to adhere to the Oslo Accords, but also to prioritize the security of the Israeli public.

After he was elected, however, Netanyahu’s strategy toward the Palestinians could be best summarized as an inversion of that slogan: Security without peace. And in fact, he and the Israeli right, helped in no small part by attacks launched by Palestinian militant groups, managed over the years to portray the peace process as not only unrealistic, but anathema to security.

Netanyahu treated the concessions the peace process required, not Hamas’ rise, as the greater strategic threat. Over the next three years, rather than completing the further withdrawals envisioned under Oslo, Netanyahu delayed and ultimately blocked their implementation. He reversed Rabin’s freeze on most settlement construction and approved the construction of 6,500 housing units in East Jerusalem. In 2001, he would boast privately that he had “de facto put an end to the Oslo Accords.”

The fatal flaw in Netanyahu’s logic was his failure to account for the impact that derailing the peace process would have on Palestinian politics. This would not be the last time he made that miscalculation.

The Oslo Accords established a straightforward bargain: The Palestinian leadership would cooperate with Israel on security and crack down on armed groups, while Israel would gradually withdraw from Palestinian territory. But as Netanyahu expanded settlements and, by his own admission, prevented Israeli withdrawals, the Palestinian public grew increasingly skeptical of the Oslo process and of cooperation with Israel.

By the end of Netanyahu’s first term in 1999, support for Hamas had more than doubled. Support for armed attacks against Israelis also more than doubled from 21 percent in March 1996 to 53 percent in January 1999, while support for Arafat plummeted to 46 percent. Palestinian groups – including Hamas – increasingly argued that Arafat was selling the Palestinians out.

Arafat’s promise – that cooperating with the Israelis would deliver reprieve from the occupation – began to crack. It never recovered.

Arafat Wobbles

When Netanyahu was voted out, and Ehud Barak and Bill Clinton made a final effort to reach a permanent agreement with Arafat in 2000, the Palestinian leader faced a domestic audience far less trusting of compromise than at the beginning of Oslo. American negotiators present at the talks would later describe a leader more concerned with his domestic political survival than with reaching an agreement. (American negotiators recalled Arafat repeatedly warning, “you will not walk behind my coffin” – a reference to his fear that making a final-status agreement with Israel could get him killed.)

That domestic shift also shaped Arafat’s response when the Second Intifada broke out in September of that year. He chose not to suppress the uprising and eventually actively supported it. Nearly 1,000 Israelis and 3,400 Palestinians were killed in the ensuing violence, which lasted until 2005. Netanyahu’s reversal of Oslo had succeeded in preventing peace. But it failed to provide security.

Netanyahu Empowers Hamas, Again

The years that followed further strengthened Hamas’ core argument. Israel withdrew unilaterally from Gaza in 2005 after the Second Intifada. Violence appeared to have forced concessions that negotiations had failed to deliver. Hamas ultimately won the 2006 Palestinian elections and seized control of Gaza the following year.

Netanyahu was not principally responsible for Israeli strategy during those years, even if his first-term policies had helped erode Palestinian public support for the peace process. But he is responsible for failing to seize the opportunity to reverse Hamas’ rise when he returned to power in 2009.

Netanyahu’s predecessor, Ehud Olmert, recognized what Rabin had: countering Hamas required cooperating with Palestinian moderates. Between 2007 and 2009, Olmert eased restrictions in the West Bank, restored the transfer of revenues to the Palestinian Authority (PA), released Palestinian prisoners, and pursued negotiations with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in an effort to demonstrate that cooperation could deliver more than Hamas’ violence. Six months before Netanyahu was sworn in for his second term as prime minister, Fatah outpolled Hamas by 14 points, and Abbas led Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by 10.

Netanyahu again reversed his predecessor’s progress. He spent the following years obstructing the peace process, withholding tax revenues from the PA, expanding settlements, and repeatedly undermining the PA’s proposition that cooperation with Israel would bring Palestinians closer to statehood.

Money Talks

During Trump’s first term, Netanyahu’s strategy became more brazen, and the diplomatic path available to Abbas and the PA narrowed further. The Israeli prime minister increasingly shifted from merely obstructing peace talks toward openly pursuing the annexation of much of the West Bank.

At the same time, Netanyahu began actively sustaining Hamas’ rule in Gaza. When Abbas slashed the salaries of PA employees in Gaza in April 2017 in an effort to pressure Hamas to relinquish control of the Strip, Netanyahu declined to reinforce that pressure. Instead, in November 2018, he began allowing Qatar to transfer millions of dollars in cash to Hamas each month.

Portrayals of this policy today characterize it as a uniquely catastrophic blunder – even treasonous. But the logic behind it was consistent with the strategy Netanyahu had pursued for years. He, and much of the Israeli right, believed the prospect of a Palestinian state posed a greater long-term danger than a Hamas-ruled Gaza whose threat could be contained.

As he reportedly told Likud lawmakers at the time, “Anyone who wants to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state needs to support strengthening Hamas.” Hamas’ continued rule in Gaza divided Palestinian politics, allowed Netanyahu to argue there was no Palestinian partner for peace, and helped clear the way for his push toward annexation in the West Bank.

Bypassing the Palestinians

Netanyahu’s final national security gamble was that Israel could bypass the Palestinians altogether. By 2018, he was openly arguing that Israel could normalize relations with the Arab world without first resolving its conflict with the Palestinians. The Abraham Accords, signed two years later, appeared to vindicate him.

On the eve of October 7, Saudi Arabia appeared poised to follow. But Netanyahu had again miscalculated the impact that sidelining the Palestinians would have on their politics. For Palestinians, diplomacy no longer appeared merely ineffective; it was bypassing them altogether. The PA, which had spent decades promising that negotiations would deliver statehood, had never looked more irrelevant.

The bottom dropped out of Palestinian support for the PA. A month before October 7, 2023, 78 percent of Palestinians polled in the West Bank and Gaza demanded Abbas’ resignation, a majority supported armed resistance, and Hamas led Fatah 44 to 32 percent in Gaza.

None of this concerned Netanyahu. He wagered that Israel could permanently bypass the Palestinians’ demand for statehood and remain secure. On October 7, that wager collapsed.

As thousands of Hamas fighters poured across the border, one has to wonder if Netanyahu paused, even for a moment, to consider whether Rabin had been right when he insisted that Israel needed to pursue peace with Palestinian moderates before Hamas replaced them.

Doubling Down

October 7 made clear that allowing Hamas to grow in power had been a grave error. Netanyahu responded by launching a devastating war aimed at destroying the group, and Hamas has indeed been significantly weakened. Yet his government did not pair that military campaign with an effort to strengthen a moderate Palestinian alternative. Instead, it has been pursuing a parallel effort to weaken and ultimately dismantle the PA.

Throughout the war, Netanyahu and the Israeli right have rejected plans that would hand control of Gaza to the moderate – if flawed – Palestinian Authority, because they fear doing so could revive demands for Palestinian statehood. In August, Netanyahu even rejected a plan for the sequenced, verifiable disarmament of Hamas that would transfer control of Gaza to a technocratic Palestinian government operating under the authority of the Board of Peace.

In the West Bank, meanwhile, even as the PA continues to cooperate with Israel on security and counterterrorism, the Netanyahu government has pursued a systematic campaign to bring about its collapse. Israel has withheld billions of dollars in tax revenues it collects on the PA’s behalf for nearly a year and a half, pushing it toward fiscal insolvency. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has openly declared that he is using every tool available to prevent Palestinian statehood, including “dismantling the Palestinian Authority” through “economic strangulation.” At the same time, the government has overseen record levels of settlement construction and empowered violent settlers to attack Palestinians with near-impunity – further eroding the PA’s ability to persuade Palestinians that cooperation with Israel can deliver anything at all.

As the lead-up to October 7 demonstrated, weakening the PA will not freeze the conflict in place; it will strengthen its principal political rival: Hamas. In Gaza, preventing the PA from taking over means allowing Hamas to reestablish itself – as it has done. And in the West Bank, advancing Israeli annexation while undercutting the PA will strengthen those who insist that only armed resistance can deliver results.

Learning the Right Lesson

If the opposition wins Israel’s election, it must learn the right lesson from October 7 and make strengthening moderate alternatives to Hamas a core national security priority. It should freeze settlement expansion, crack down on settler violence, and end Smotrich’s economic war against the Palestinian Authority. In Gaza, it should agree to a disarmament plan that replaces Hamas with a technocratic Palestinian government. If moderate Palestinian leaders deliver greater security and tangible improvements in living conditions, they can begin rebuilding their legitimacy.

In the long run, better governance alone will not be sufficient. Israel will have to pair these steps with a credible pathway toward Palestinian statehood, whether through a broad regional agreement or direct negotiations. Otherwise, it risks repeating Netanyahu’s fundamental mistake: expecting Palestinians to embrace cooperation without advancing the statehood at the core of the bargain offered by Palestinian moderates.

As Rabin understood in 1993, Israel cannot choose Palestinian leaders. But its policies can help determine which Palestinian strategy appears capable of delivering results: cooperation or armed resistance. Learning the right lesson from October 7 means making the success of Palestinian moderates an Israeli national security objective.