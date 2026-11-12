Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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YossiD's avatar
YossiD
2h

What is needed is for Netanyahu to set his ego aside to enable a unity government comprising the Jewish opposition block and the Likud, with Eisenkot as prime minister. This would be the best outcome for the country.

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