As too many in the region retreat to the dark corners of dehumanization, Standing Together has chosen the path of empathy, coexistence and justice for all, Israeli and Palestinian. J Street Chief of Staff Adina Vogel Ayalon was joined by Rula Daood and Alon-Lee Green, Standing Together co-directors, for a conversation on their movement's recent work, the challenges they're facing, and the future of the peace camp.
Israelis And Palestinians Standing Together For Change
As too many in the region retreat to the dark cor…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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