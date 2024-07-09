Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
Israelis And Palestinians Standing Together For Change
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Israelis And Palestinians Standing Together For Change

As too many in the region retreat to the dark cor…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

As too many in the region retreat to the dark corners of dehumanization, Standing Together has chosen the path of empathy, coexistence and justice for all, Israeli and Palestinian. J Street Chief of Staff Adina Vogel Ayalon was joined by Rula Daood and Alon-Lee Green, Standing Together co-directors, for a conversation on their movement's recent work, the challenges they're facing, and the future of the peace camp.

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