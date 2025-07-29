Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
Israeli Voices Against the War
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Israeli Voices Against the War

There is a shift happening in Israel. Images of s…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

There is a shift happening in Israel. Images of suffering in Gaza are breaking through like never before. A growing number of reservists are refusing to serve in Gaza. Protesters are marching in the streets for a war-ending hostage deal. We’ll be joined by some of those advocates on the ground: Alana Zeitchik, a hostage family member, Max Kresch, a combat soldier refusing to return to serve in Gaza, and Shir Nosatzki, a peace advocate rallying Israelis to call for an end to the war. --- Learn more about J Street at http://jstreet.org Follow us on: Instagram: instagram.com/jstreetdotorg X: http://x.com/jstreetdotorg Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/jstreetdotor... Facebook: facebook.com/jstreetdotorg Subscribe to our podcast on: Spotify: http://jstreet.org/spotify Apple Podcasts: http://jstreet.org/apple

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