Israeli Voices Against the War

There is a shift happening in Israel. Images of suffering in Gaza are breaking through like never before. A growing number of reservists are refusing to serve in Gaza. Protesters are marching in the streets for a war-ending hostage deal. We’ll be joined by some of those advocates on the ground: Alana Zeitchik, a hostage family member, Max Kresch, a combat soldier refusing to return to serve in Gaza, and Shir Nosatzki, a peace advocate rallying Israelis to call for an end to the war. --- Learn more about J Street at http://jstreet.org Follow us on: Instagram: instagram.com/jstreetdotorg X: http://x.com/jstreetdotorg Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/jstreetdotor... Facebook: facebook.com/jstreetdotorg Subscribe to our podcast on: Spotify: http://jstreet.org/spotify Apple Podcasts: http://jstreet.org/apple
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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