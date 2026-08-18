Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Garber's avatar
Larry Garber
2d

Excellent analysis!

Reply
Share
Ted Jonas's avatar
Ted Jonas
2d

Depressing. If a majority of Israelis can’t see their way out of this mess to a more liberal government that also revives diplomacy as a tool of foreign policy, and backs off on annexation of the West Bank and Gaza, the separation between them and American Jews will only continue to grow. The principled differences between a majority of them and the majority of us become more and more pronounced. Israelis with the basic liberal views that most American Jews have are a smaller and smaller part of the population, and a lot of them are emigrating.

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture