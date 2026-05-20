Word on the Street

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Michael Alan Dover, PhD's avatar
Michael Alan Dover, PhD
7m

I’m wondering if one of the authors can comment on whether or not the Shebaa Farms Issue has been discussed. Also, what about the growing threat of fiber optic drones?

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