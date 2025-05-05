As American supporters of Israel, we share a profound love for the Jewish homeland. And yet we see so clearly the dangerous, authoritarian path its leaders are taking. We feel this struggle even stronger as Israel celebrates its 77th Yom Ha'atzmaut, its Independence Day. J Street, Hatikvah and our Progressive Israel Network partners gathered for a discussion featuring IKAR's Rabbi Sharon Brous and civil rights lawyer Evan Wolfson and moderated by Hatikvah delegate Talia Benamy to honor what we’re proud of – and what we continue to aspire to – in Israel.
Israel @ 77: What We’re Honoring. What We’re Fighting For.
As American supporters of Israel, we share a prof…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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