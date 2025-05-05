Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
Israel @ 77: What We’re Honoring. What We’re Fighting For.
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Israel @ 77: What We’re Honoring. What We’re Fighting For.

As American supporters of Israel, we share a prof…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

As American supporters of Israel, we share a profound love for the Jewish homeland. And yet we see so clearly the dangerous, authoritarian path its leaders are taking. We feel this struggle even stronger as Israel celebrates its 77th Yom Ha'atzmaut, its Independence Day. J Street, Hatikvah and our Progressive Israel Network partners gathered for a discussion featuring IKAR's Rabbi Sharon Brous and civil rights lawyer Evan Wolfson and moderated by Hatikvah delegate Talia Benamy to honor what we’re proud of – and what we continue to aspire to – in Israel.

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