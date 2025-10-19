As an uneasy calm takes hold in and around Gaza, many Jewish leaders and organizations are theorizing about what comes next for Israel, the US-Israel relationship and the Israel’s global standing.

“Optimists” are sketching a hopeful scenario: with the ceasefire holding, the hostages home, and Israel’s tactical success bringing greater security, perhaps “normalcy” will return. With time, anger will fade, Israel will recede from the headlines and the world will move on.

Perhaps, they hope, next year’s elections will bring a less polarizing prime minister and a more moderate government – and calm will return to campuses, streets and Congress.

The “pessimists” argue that hostility toward Israel is here to stay – not because of anything Israel has done, but because of “illiberal extremes” on both ends of the spectrum. In this telling, Israel doesn’t have a problem; its critics do.

There’s a strand of truth in both takes, but they share a blind spot: a refusal to recognize Israel’s own agency in shaping this moment.

The anger won’t disappear when the war ends or Netanyahu leaves office. Nor is it driven solely by ideology or ignorance – though there’s plenty of both.

It’s rooted in decades of Israeli policies that have denied Palestinians their rights, defied American policy and violated international law. It reflects disbelief that a state founded by a people who suffered so deeply could now perpetrate such injustice against another.

Within the Jewish community – especially among younger Jews – that anger feels sharper still, born of the sense that the state of the Jewish people is betraying values many of us were raised to believe define Jewish morality.

None of this denies that Israel faces real enemies or that its citizens have endured horrific attacks. The threats from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran are serious, and Israel has a right – indeed, an obligation – to defend its people. But legitimate self-defense cannot justify permanent occupation or the systemic denial of another people’s freedom.

Permanent rule over millions of Palestinians without equal rights is not a formula for rebuilding the trust that once underpinned what was called an “unbreakable” U.S.–Israel relationship. That bond is being shredded before our eyes. Restoring it will require fundamental policy change – real seriousness of purpose to end the conflict.

Destruction in Gaza (Jaber Jehad Badwan / WikiMedia Commons)

I don’t fall into the optimist or the pessimist camp. I’m an activist and an advocate, and I believe we can chart a path forward.

There’s still a foundation to build on. Most Palestinians still want a reasonable end to the conflict. Israel’s neighbors want to normalize relations. And some – not all – of the antisemitism fueled by anger over Palestinian suffering can be reduced if Israel changes course.

Many Jewish communal leaders understand this. They know there can be no secure, democratic, and Jewish future for Israel without Palestinian freedom, dignity, and self-determination. Some Israeli political leaders in the center get it too.

Yet few are willing to say so out loud. Too often, they insist that Israel’s critics are the problem – that anger toward Israel is just antisemitism in disguise.

It’s time for those who know better to speak the truth: the problem isn’t the critics, it’s the path Israel has been on for decades. As long as occupation is permanent, Palestinian rights denied, and international norms ignored, there will be no “return to normal.”

I believe deeply in the Jewish people’s right to self-determination and in our historic connection to the land of Israel. I reject the claim that Israel is an illegitimate colonial project.

I also know that antisemitism is real and dangerous, and that Jewish safety and security must remain paramount.

But lasting security and legitimacy – for Israel and for Jews worldwide – can only come from a path that affirms what we should already know: if we are to claim our right to self-determination, we cannot deny it to another people.

As we look ahead to what follows the Gaza war, we need honesty and courage – from Israel’s leaders and from our own. Without a serious reckoning with our own responsibility and choices, the change we seek will not come.

