Eric E Johansson
3h

Really good article, Jeremy. I think it is very well balanced, addresses the world as it is (realism) and also focuses on people's values and charts a path forward. It did all that while also addressing some of the varied complexities of the discussion ----focusing on the right of both people to self-determination, addressing the propaganda of the extreme elements in the conversation (like the bogus Israel as colonialist project argument) and the vitally important and much-needed moderate voice to be louder and more persistent, while also addressing the victims of each side and also touching upon the genuine issue of anti-Semitism that exists and must be addressed too. I also really liked the way you bolded and thus called out the key takeways. Great, article, loved it. Great job!!!!

Leon Gunther
3h

I agree with everything that Jeremy says, however, his posting leaves out the most important thing at the moment and that is, the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza. He doesn’t mention that the atrocities are well documented. (see the document produced by Mordechai called “Bearing Witness”) The attitude towards the Holocaust has changed dramatically. Israel itself has committed actions that are analogous though not exactly the same as those of the Nazis. Never again can Israel say “”Never say again”.

