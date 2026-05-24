Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharif Corinaldi's avatar
Sharif Corinaldi
13h

Finally glad someone is addressing this. Being "pro Israel" doesn't mean "blind allegiance to anything Israel does" any more than being "an American patriot" means blind allegiance to the trump admin

Reply
Share
Brad Spellman's avatar
Brad Spellman
11h

Loving a country does not require silence about its dangers. In fact, democracies survive because citizens are willing to confront extremism before it becomes identity.

Israel’s legitimacy ultimately rests not only on military strength, but on whether it remains a society grounded in law, pluralism, and human dignity — even under terrible pressure.

The tragedy of our era is that fear is empowering maximalists on all sides. The hope is that enough people still believe democracy is strengthened by moral courage rather than ideological purity.

And perhaps, in the spirit of tikkun olam, the deeper hope is this: that criticism offered from love and concern can still be distinguished from criticism rooted in hatred. That distinction matters enormously, especially now.

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture