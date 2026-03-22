Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Michael Lewis's avatar
Michael Lewis
4m

As always...Of the cuff responses (with some additional points I'll think of after I've posted):

We agree the US decision to go to war rests with the President. Others may have advocated and advised either way. The President made the final decision (whether you feel it right or wrong.) And whether the US and Israel were right or wrong; time will tell. (I'd also suggest that sometimes; once a decision has been made; there really is no turning back - You'll be worse off trying to go back than moving forward.)

First I don't think organizations and individuals can base what they say based on the fact that "They" are going to "Blame The Jews" anyway. You say what you believe. And you're not going to have a "Shield" from Antisemitism because you spoke out.

The issue is not what Netanayahu and others say; or "domestic groups" say. It's whether what they say and have said is accurate. Is there an Iranian threat or is there not. Did JCPOA or other proposed actions really resolve the Iranian nuclear threat or not? Was Iran a threat to Israel and beyond or not. I certainly think that ignoring the views of the defenders of the "Iran not a threat" approach is not the way to go. So it was noticeable that defenders and proponents of JCPOA back in 2015 (which of course included J Street) included various groups "not friendly" to Israel. Starting of course with the National Iranian American Council (NIAC)

You are basically implying (or stronger) that years of pro-Israel "Iran Threat" lobbying set the conditions for this war and Congressional belief in the threat. But that's like blaming Winston Churchill for years of pointing to the Nazi threat. He wasn't "setting the groundwork." He was as a voice in the wilderness, speaking as he saw it.

You write: "I‘ve written before that there are moments when Jewish Americans who care about Israel will disagree not only with its government, but even with the overwhelming majority of its people." (I may disagree with your conclusions; but fine to say.)

You also write "Precisely at a moment like this – with stakes as high as they are – we need Jewish voices to be heard saying that this war was not inevitable, that it was not in our interest, and that it was not pursued in our name. If the policies that led to this war are allowed to be seen as expressing the will of the American Jewish community as a whole, the consequences will be felt by Jews everywhere." (Just should think the implications of what saying: That "Your Jews" will be protected from a backlash - which I wouldn't rule out not happening!)

"Nothing good will come from silencing debate or dissent within the pro-Israel tent or pretending there is unanimity where none exists." (I'd say No one seeks to silence debate or dissent within the pro-Israel tent.)

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edwin stromberg's avatar
edwin stromberg
5m

As clear a statement I've seen on this sensitive matter as I've seen, where too many American Jews, especially of older generations, like me, are afraid to speak out.

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