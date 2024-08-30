Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
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Inside Hostage and Ceasefire Negotiations
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Inside Hostage and Ceasefire Negotiations

After weeks of stalled negotiations, diplomats ar…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

After weeks of stalled negotiations, diplomats are back at the table working to hammer out a deal to free the hostages and end a war that has dragged on far too long. Dr. Shira Efron and former Egyptian diplomat Ambassador Hesham Youssef know the strategic calculations and political pressures at play – and they joined us to pull back the curtain on what’s at stake, what’s standing in the way and how President Biden and other regional actors can help get both sides to yes.

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