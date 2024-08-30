After weeks of stalled negotiations, diplomats are back at the table working to hammer out a deal to free the hostages and end a war that has dragged on far too long. Dr. Shira Efron and former Egyptian diplomat Ambassador Hesham Youssef know the strategic calculations and political pressures at play – and they joined us to pull back the curtain on what’s at stake, what’s standing in the way and how President Biden and other regional actors can help get both sides to yes.
Inside Hostage and Ceasefire Negotiations
After weeks of stalled negotiations, diplomats ar…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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