Just after the announcement of the ceasefire last week – as hostages were finally set to come home, the skies above Gaza were quieting and families on both sides stood on the verge of their first sighs of relief – we convened a few extraordinary conversations here at J Street.

In those moments, our speakers – Israelis and Palestinians, activists and journalists, parents and doctors, and even a hostage negotiator – came together to challenge us to reflect on what peace really means to those who have endured so much heartbreak.

These calls are among the most important we’ve hosted. We hope you’ll take time to listen and share:

“Remembering the Victims, Fighting for the Hostages”

Featuring: Sharone Lifschitz, daughter of hostages Oded and Yocheved, Elana Kaminka, whose son Yannai was killed by Hamas on October 7, and Emmanuelle Elbaz-Phelps, an independent journalist covering Israeli society and politics

🎥 Watch the recording

🎧 Listen on Spotify

🎧 Listen on Apple Podcasts

“Life and Death in Gaza”

Featuring: Kareem Alsalqawi, a doctor based in Gaza and who has never left the Strip, Angela Mattar, a coexistence activist with Standing Together, and Khalil Sayegh, a Gaza-born peace advocate and Middle East policy expert

🎥 Watch the recording

🎧 Listen on Spotify

🎧 Listen on Apple Podcasts

“Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal”

Featuring: Gershon Baskin, a peace activist, policy expert and independent hostage negotiator, who’s been speaking with Israeli, American and Hamas contacts throughout negotiations

🎥 Watch the recording

🎧 Listen on Spotify

🎧 Listen on Apple Podcasts

These conversations took place at a turning point, when exhaustion and mourning met the first fragile signs of calm. They remind us why listening, even when the words are painful, is a moral act.