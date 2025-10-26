Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Charolett Anne Baker
1h

Excellent remarks! And I admire what you and others within J Street are doing and hope your wisdom is widely accepted by all who listen. As someone who used to take Americans on fact-finding trips to Israel-Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt, meeting with Shimon Peres, Knesset members, settlers, as well as Palestinian leadership, human rights organizations, King Hussein, et al in the 80s and 90s, I share your hopes. I just wish you had also mentioned that it was a settler who killed Rabin because he opposed the Oslo Peace Accords that Rabin signed on the White House lawn. And now Israelis like Gvir, Smoltrich, et al are trying to stop the current ceasefire. Very sad.

Paula Wolk
1h

From your mouth ………

