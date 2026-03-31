ICYMI: Where American Jews Really Stand on the War with Iran

I just wrapped up an interesting briefing with Jim Gerstein of GBAO Strategies and Ilan Goldenberg, where we walked through a new J Street-commissioned polling on American Jewish opinion about the war with Iran, and there were a few takeaways that really stood out.

We talked about what American Jews think about the war, the deep unpopularity of the leaders driving the war, and the clear preference for diplomacy and sanctions over military action. Jim broke down the numbers by age and denomination, which paints a pretty telling picture of where the community is – and maybe even where it’s going.

One of the most striking parts of the conversation was pulling apart the poll’s finding that a majority of American Jews oppose unconditional US aid to Israel, especially younger American Jews who have really only known an Israel governed by Netanyahu and the right.

It’s a nuanced picture, but an important one, and the data helps ground a conversation where a lot of people claim to speak for American Jews. Find more information and the full polling materials here: https://jstreet.org/polling/