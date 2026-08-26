ICYMI: What could change if Netanyahu loses?

Israeli pollster and analyst Dahlia Scheindlin took us from freshman year to senior year, with a crash course into how Israeli elections actually work, the latest polls, Gadi Eisenkot’s rise and the many moving pieces that could determine the next government.

One important caveat Dahlia wants us to remember: Don’t count Netanyahu out. Israeli elections have a way of surprising us, and there’s a cautionary tale in assuming today’s party standings will hold.

But the bigger question is what a change in government would actually mean. Would it change Israel’s approach to Gaza? To the West Bank? To the United States? And how much should Washington expect from – and press – whichever government emerges?

There are a lot of moving pieces to Israel’s upcoming election, and we’ll keep tracking them here on Word on the Street. Give the conversation a listen.

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