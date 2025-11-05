ICYMI: Tuesday’s Election Results – and What They Mean

This week on Word on the Street Live, we unpacked Democrats’ sweeping victories across the country – and what they reveal about the state of the country one year into Trump’s second term.

Then we turned to New York, where Phylisa Wisdom of New York Jewish Agenda joined us to explore Zohran Mamdani’s win in NYC.

We discussed:

What Mayor-elect Mamdani’s victory means for New York’s Jewish community – and why engagement, not fear, must guide our community moving forward.

The ADL’s “Mamdani tracker” – and why, when Jewish institutions fight hate selectively, they risk stoking fear instead of advancing safety for all New Yorkers.

Reflections on Phylisa’s recent trip to Israel/Palestine with J Street – watching Israelis breathe again after the ceasefire and visiting the Palestinian village of Umm al-Khair, where Israeli authorities have issued demolition orders.

A thoughtful, grounded conversation about democracy, fear and the work of staying in the fight.

