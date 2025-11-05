Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

ICYMI: Tuesday’s Election Results – and What They Mean

A recording from Jeremy Ben-Ami's live video
Jeremy Ben-Ami
,
Phylisa Wisdom
, and
Ilan Goldenberg
Nov 05, 2025

This week on Word on the Street Live, we unpacked Democrats’ sweeping victories across the country – and what they reveal about the state of the country one year into Trump’s second term.

Thanks for reading Word on the Street! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Then we turned to New York, where Phylisa Wisdom of New York Jewish Agenda joined us to explore Zohran Mamdani’s win in NYC.

We discussed:

  • What Mayor-elect Mamdani’s victory means for New York’s Jewish community – and why engagement, not fear, must guide our community moving forward.

  • The ADL’s “Mamdani tracker” – and why, when Jewish institutions fight hate selectively, they risk stoking fear instead of advancing safety for all New Yorkers.

  • Reflections on Phylisa’s recent trip to Israel/Palestine with J Street – watching Israelis breathe again after the ceasefire and visiting the Palestinian village of Umm al-Khair, where Israeli authorities have issued demolition orders.

A thoughtful, grounded conversation about democracy, fear and the work of staying in the fight.

Subscribe to Word on the Street on Substack to get alerts for our next live discussions.

MAKE A ONE-TIME DONATION TO J STREET

MAKE A RECURRING DONATION TO J STREET

Get more from Jeremy Ben-Ami in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 J Street
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture