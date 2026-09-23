Spotlight on Michigan: Abdul El-Sayed, Jewish voters, and what’s happening with J Street U & Hillel

This week, it’s Word on the Street… in Michigan! The Wolverine State has become ground zero in battles over Israel in partisan politics and on campus.

Jeremy’s co-host today was Lauren Haines, a 2025 Michigan grad and former national president of J Street U. She’s now a member of the J Street Digital Team and our in-house Michigan expert!

Lauren and Jeremy were joined first by Adir Waxman, the current Vice President of J Street U for the Midwest and a sophomore at Michigan, studying French Horn Performance and Politics, Philosophy, and Economics. Adir shared his experience when the J Street U affiliate at the University of Michigan was informed that they had to either disaffiliate from J Street or leave Hillel - an important part of Jewish life and experience on campus at the University of Michigan.

Adir shared why remaining a part of J Street U is so important to chapter members and why J Street’s work is important to him personally. The conversation touched on the most difficult generational questions facing younger Jewish Americans right now, how we can build community across divides, and how we can make space for disagreement while also building connection.

Next, we welcomed Samuel Bagenstos and Eli Savit, two leading Jewish Michigan Democrats who helped lead a letter signed by more than 500 Jewish voters in Michigan urging Jews in the state to vote for Abdul El-Sayed. Samuel and Eli shared more about why they chose to be a part of this effort and what the conversation around the Senate race has been in the state’s Jewish community. We talked about the places where there is tension, but also where there is agreement - about our Jewish values, about protecting our democracy and imposing checks on Donald Trump, about how we can build bridges, and about working towards peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

Give the full conversation a listen!