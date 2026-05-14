Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
ICYMI: Rapid-Fire with Sen. Chris Murphy
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ICYMI: Rapid-Fire with Sen. Chris Murphy

[Originally published on Substack on April 23, 20…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

[Originally published on Substack on April 23, 2026] Listen in on Ilan and Jeremy's conversation with Senator Chris Murphy on Word on the Street Live, covering everything from Iran to the future of Democratic foreign policy when it comes to Israel – and more broadly!

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