[Originally published on Substack on April 23, 2026] Listen in on Ilan and Jeremy's conversation with Senator Chris Murphy on Word on the Street Live, covering everything from Iran to the future of Democratic foreign policy when it comes to Israel – and more broadly!
ICYMI: Rapid-Fire with Sen. Chris Murphy
[Originally published on Substack on April 23, 20…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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