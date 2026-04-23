ICYMI: Rapid-Fire with Sen. Chris Murphy

We just wrapped a sharp conversation with Senator Chris Murphy on Word on the Street Live, covering everything from Iran to the future of Democratic foreign policy when it comes to Israel – and more broadly!

Here’s a quick glimpse of where we went:

Iran and lessons learned: We dug into the fragile ceasefire and wrestled with what Democrats got wrong on Iran, especially failing to quickly re-enter or re-negotiate the JCPOA in the first months of the Biden Administration.

Rethinking the US-Israel relationship: The Senator offered his take on J Street’s newly released approach to US security assistance to Israel, which includes ending taxpayer subsidies and moving toward normalizing the relationship with Israel and treating Israel as we do any other close ally.

His vision for the future: As chaos erupts at the hands of Trump at home and abroad, Sen. Murphy put the pieces together, arguing that a strong foreign policy is only effective once we fix the rupture in our own democracy.

After the Senator signed off, we kept going for a bit – on what a prolonged standoff with Iran could look like, ongoing Israeli settler terror in the West Bank and why, when the GOP goes low, we have to fight harder.