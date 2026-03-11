ICYMI: Rahm Emanuel Pulls No Punches on Netanyahu

We sat down with Rahm Emanuel – former Congressman, White House Chief of Staff, two‑term mayor of Chicago and Ambassador to Japan. He may have held a lot of jobs, but calling it like he sees it is his full-time gig.

The conversation went from US foreign policy on Iran to the extremist turn of the Israeli government, Democratic strategy, and a few sharp truths that’ll make you sit up.

Here’s a taste:

Trump’s reckless war with Iran. We discussed how Netanyahu wanted this confrontation for years but lacked the capability, while Trump brought the firepower without the strategy. Rahm also made the case that the American people deserve more than a Truth Social post – they deserve a serious address from the Oval Office before a war.

Netanyahu’s chosen path to isolation. Rahm contrasted the Israel he grew up with to what younger generations see today under Netanyahu’s leadership. We talked about Netanyahu’s vision of Israel as Sparta and the stark contrast to the vision of previous generations of making the desert bloom.

The fight Democrats aren’t having. The conversation turned to messaging, where Rahm unleashed the kind of blunt, in-your-face critique of Trump that’s made him famous. Jeremy pushed him on why more Democrats aren’t channeling that same energy – and what they should be telling Americans about what’s really at stake.

