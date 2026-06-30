Recorded on May 21, 2026 | An honest conversation about the obligation to confront hard truths wherever they lead.
ICYMI: Kristof’s Reporting and the Struggle for Moral Consistency with Sari Bashi
Recorded on May 21, 2026 | An honest conversation…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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