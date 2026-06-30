Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
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ICYMI: Kristof’s Reporting and the Struggle for Moral Consistency with Sari Bashi
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ICYMI: Kristof’s Reporting and the Struggle for Moral Consistency with Sari Bashi

Recorded on May 21, 2026 | An honest conversation…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Recorded on May 21, 2026 | An honest conversation about the obligation to confront hard truths wherever they lead.

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