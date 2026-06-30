Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
ICYMI: Kamala Harris’ former National Security Advisor on the future of the US-Israel Relationship
0:00
-50:20

ICYMI: Kamala Harris’ former National Security Advisor on the future of the US-Israel Relationship

Recorded on June 3, 2026 | We sat down with Phil…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Recorded on June 3, 2026 | We sat down with Phil Gordon, a former National Security Adviser to Kamala Harris and one of the Democratic Party’s leading foreign policy voices to talk about the dramatic shifts in American foreign policy under Trump - from Gaza and Iran to growing tensions with allies and deep debates within the Democratic party itself.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture