Recorded on June 3, 2026 | We sat down with Phil Gordon, a former National Security Adviser to Kamala Harris and one of the Democratic Party’s leading foreign policy voices to talk about the dramatic shifts in American foreign policy under Trump - from Gaza and Iran to growing tensions with allies and deep debates within the Democratic party itself.
ICYMI: Kamala Harris’ former National Security Advisor on the future of the US-Israel Relationship
Recorded on June 3, 2026 | We sat down with Phil…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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